White Oak Library District Crest Hill branch celebrating summer time

White Oak Library patrons came out to Read by Design: Read Big!, the summer reading challenge (SRC) kick off at the Crest Hill Branch, where Children, Teens, & Adults enjoyed an ice cream social, minute to win it games, bubbles, hula hoops, bag toss, a community art project, and signing up for the SRC.

Children and adults alike are gearing up for a summer challenge, with hundreds coming out to celebrate the start of

Read by Design: Read Big!

The White Oak Library Crest Hill welcomed patrons with an ice cream social and a community art project that will be on display all summer. Participants of all ages are encouraged to register for the Summer Reading Challenge to become eligible to win a variety of prizes. Children have a chance at basket raffles and an invitation to the Read Big Party; teens can win a Nintendo NEW 3DS XL, a prize basket (one basket at each branch) or a PS4 Guitar Hero; and adults have a shot at a Kindle Fire HD10 tablet.

Also, be on the lookout for other fun activities throughout the summer including some fun, outdoorsy crafts for all your friends and family to enjoy!

June

2 to 3 p.m., June 24: DIY Garden Markers, Now that you’ve planted, don’t forget what should be popping up later! Create garden markers to keep track of what you have growing.

3 to 4:30 p.m., June 28: Tweeting All Bird Lovers, Attract birds to your yard by making a natural outdoor decoration using fibers from alpacas and angora rabbits.

July

6 to 7:30 p.m., July 5: Mason Jar Lid Photo Frames, Using mason jar lids, we will design and make picture frames to decorate your refrigerator. Ideal for snap shots or school photos of your loved ones, these frames will keep your loved ones right where you will see them. Please bring a limit of three photographs.

2 to 3:30 p.m., July 8: DIY Outdoor Lantern, Light up the summer night with DIY lanterns to decorate your outside space.

6 to 7:30 p.m., July 19: Pop-Up Flower Card, Enjoy the fun of making and sending your own personalized greeting card. With artful crafting, you can brighten the day of a special someone by sending them a flower delivery made of paper. This 3D card is sure to please and easy to make.

Stay tuned for the dog days of summer for more August events.

For further information on these programs, contact Adult Services Department at 815-552-4280 or check under Events at http://www.whiteoaklibrary.org.