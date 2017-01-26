White Oak Library looks to increase offerings

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

To meet demand for an increase in services for its patrons, the White Oak Library District will be pursuing a referendum on the April ballot.

In the past fiscal year, the library checked out 674,163 items to its patrons; a 7.8 percent increase in usage over the previous year, and a 21 percent increase over usage from five years ago.

Library Director Scott Pointon explains the library needs to expand its hours of operation to meet the demands of its users, opening earlier on weekdays and adding more hours on weekends.

If approved, the referendum would also allow the district to offer more classes, and create a digital media lab where patrons can transfer VHS to DVD, restore family photos, create cutting edge promotional materials, record audio podcasts, film captivating videos, compose music, among other digital projects.

“I hope the residents of our library District realize how much of a value our libraries are, as compared to how small of an increase we are asking of them,” said Director Scott Pointon.

The library district will pose a referendum that would raise the limiting rate for tax purposes to 22.6 cents; essentially $1.38 per month for the average home in the district or $10 more in taxes per year for a property valued at $100,000.

Pointon also reminded voters that the White Oak Library District is different and separate from the Plainfield Public Library referendum and the two do not have any connection. Voters will not be voting for both referendums. Voters living in the White Oak Library district will only be voting for the White Oak Library District referendum. The Plainfield referendum will not affect White Oak patron’s property taxes.

The White Oak Library District consists of three branches including Crest Hill, Lockport, and Romeoville and unincorporated areas, serving 80,000 local residents.

Voters shot down the referendum for the White Oak Library District for a second time in the November 2016 election.