White Oak Library to host first STEM fest

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

Stand in a wind tunnel? Learn to build circuits with stickers? Make a banana piano Experience engineering through Minecraft?

Science is awesome—that is the message of the White Oak Library District’s STEM Fest 2017, where hands-on activities and demonstrations by a number of museums and colleges throughout Illinois is hoped to open a new world to patrons.

Visitors will enjoy a full day a full day of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sat. March 4 at the White Oak Library Romeoville branch, 201 W. Normantown Road.

“The White Oak Library District is thrilled to be having its very first STEM Fest and hopes our communities will embrace the opportunities such an event offers,” said Assistant Branch Manager Beverly Krakovec. “Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics—STEM, and therefore, STEM education/activities—are vital to our future—the future of our country, the future of our region and the future of our children. Besides, STEM is everywhere; it shapes our everyday experiences. We want individuals to appreciate the fact that STEM isn’t just an activity in your child’s classroom—it has become important to everyone as we evolve into a more tech and innovation dependent world.”

Thanks to a grant from C.I.T.G.O. the library will be offering a day to check out fun, stimulating activities from the SciTech Museum of Aurora, Northern Illinois University’s STEM Outreach Department, Elmhurst’s Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, 3D Universe, Will County Children’s Museum and Fermilab, the high-energy particle physics research facility.

In addition, a special presentation will feature Magician Steven Belliveau’s “Getting Excited About Science,” and patrons can hang out with Science Ninjas, who teach real science through graphics and fun characters.

In a staff effort reaching across all three branches of the library district, Teen Librarian Cindy Schutts explains the excitement for the STEM fest was contagious. As the district reached out to new vendors who were added to the mix, the event grow into what is now, a fest covering everything from rocket ship racing to DIY computer kits.

“We were inspired by the STEM initiatives we saw online; we knew this is something being taught in our school districts; and we wanted to build on our partnerships in the community and offer such an event,” said Schutts. “We are very excited to have as many exhibitors as we do and would not have been able to do so without the grant from C.I.T.G.O.”

The library will also be raffling off a host of prizes including a set of Chibitronics Chibi Lights Circuit Stickers which allow kids build circuits without soldering, plugging wires, or clips; an Electric Motors Catalyst, which afford children an opportunity to build a countless number of projects that utilize the power of electric motors; and a Squishy Circuits Deluxe Kit and a Squishy Circuits Standard Kit which uses conductive and insulating play dough to teach the basics of electrical circuits in a fun, hands-on way; a Makey-Makey which can turn the whole word into a keyboard and many more.

“The best part of science is seeing the kids’ mind work and seeing their eyes when they figure out how to make things work,” said Schutts. “These hands-on activities make them realize that they can do this stuff—it’s not crazy hard—they can do it themselves!”