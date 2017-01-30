Wild fourth quarter comeback puts Mustangs on top of Provisio East

By Drake Skleba

For the Bugle

Trailing Proviso East 52-41 with 4:21 left in their 2017 Downers Grove South Hall of Fame Game, things looked bleak for the host Mustangs and their loyal fans. The guests from Proviso East, had totally erased a 34-22 Mustang third-quarter lead.

Turning up the defensive pressure, the Pirates forced 16 Mustang turnovers and went on a 30-7 run, over the previous 11 minutes. Worry. Not the Mustangs.

Mustang senior Darnell Wallace (12 points. 10 rebounds) would score inside at the 3:52 mark, for a 52-43 Pirate lead. Senior Denis Alibegovic (23 points, 7 three-pointers) would bury his seventh long-range bomb, bringing the ‘Stangs within six at 52-46. With 2:30 left, Tyree Spencer (10 points, 2 steals) would score inside on a perfect assist from Alibegovic. 52-48 Pirates.

Proviso East’s Trevor Moore would bury his second 3 of the game, extending the Pirate lead to seven, 55-48. 20 seconds later, Mustang senior Dennis Kaczmarek, would answer with a 3 of his own. With 1:28 left Spencer would convert 1 of 2 at the line. making it a one-possession game at 55-52. With 1:08 left Wallace would nail a pair of free throws and the Mustangs trailed 55-54.

With 34 seconds left Proviso East would miss their fourth straight free throw and TJ Clifford (10 points, 10 rebounds) would grab his 10th board of the game. Time out. Mustangs.

With 17 seconds left, Wallace would break free for the game-winning lay-up. 56-55 Mustangs.

“This was a great come-from behind win for us tonight,” Wallace said. “My teammates fed me the ball inside and helped me, to help us, win this thriller.”

On their next possession the Pirates would travel and Clifford was fouled with 8.7 seconds left.

“Every time we play Proviso East, wild games like this take place,” Clifford said. “Both free throws were going in. There was no way I would miss them.”

Clifford calmly sank both charity tosses. Proviso East’s desperation 3 at the buzzer failed and the 2017 Hall of Fame Game, was an unbelievable success.

“That was one of the craziest games I have ever been part of,” Downers Grove South head coach Kris Olson said. “I am really proud of the way the kids hung in there after Proviso East really took it to us. Denis (Alibegovic) played great defense tonight. Anytime Denis plays quality defense, I know he will have a great night shooting the ball. This was a great win to keep us in contention for our goal to win the West Suburban Gold championship.”

Alibegovic, got the Mustang party started with a pair of 3’s in the first quarter, leading the Mustangs to a 15-6 lead. Proviso East (8-10, 3-4) played the Mustangs even in the second quarter, as DGS (14-9, 6-2), took a 31-22 lead into the halftime locker room. Alibegovic buried three more treys and finished the half with 17 points.

Alibegovic buried his sixth three pointer at the 7:12 mark of the third quarter, for the 34-22 Mustang lead.

“This was a big win for us tonight,” Alibegovic said. “We really played hard to get the victory. I came out hot in the first quarter and my teammates set me up with good looks. I just kept knocking my shots down all night. It felt great.”