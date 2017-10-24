Wildcats win second regional in as many years

By Mark Gregory

Sports Editor

@Hear_The_Beard

mark@buglenewspapers.com

A season ago, Plainfield Central proved it was a good soccer team, winning a regional championship.

This season, the Wildcats proved they are a winning program — taking a second-straight regional title with a 2-1 win over Geneva in penalty kicks.

“I know it is kind of cliche, but give them credit. I know it hurts for them,” said Plainfield coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “I read somewhere where their coach said they wanted to prove they were better than an 11 seed and they did. That is life in our sectioal. You throw out the seeds. Its 80 minutes, 100 if we insist. I am just realy proud of our guys. They left it all out there. We told them there is no substitute for playing hard and man, they played hard. They are a beautiful thing when they do it as a group. They are winners.”

Fitzgerald said he was happy to see the win for the entire team, but especially the ones leaving the program.

“It is awesome to see the senior group rewarded like this,” he said. “They have raised the bar forever.”

Geneva struck first when Jack Cottrell convereted a penalty kick that gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead at the half.

Central evened it up in the second half when Simeon Adesina found Noah Selefski in front of the net for a goal.

The game would remain even though both overtime periods and the game went into penalty kicks, where Central’s Joel Sanchez nailed the game-winner as the No. 4 kicker.

“We know how good Geneva is and this is playoffs and everyone wants to win. Both teams were going at it and we are in survivor mode,” he said. “It comes down to teamwork and we are so united and we call each other family and it al comes down to that.

“Last game we went to PKs too and he saw me and I thought he expected me to go one way and I went the other way.”

Sanchez had that chance because Shane Badertscher was able to stop the Vikings or force them to miss while trying to hit a specific spot. “PKs are really my specialty,” Badertscher said. “We went to PKs in the last game and I made two saves and I think they thought they had to hit it high. I dove the right way, but they missed them.”