Will County Clerk posts final election numbers for Bolingbrook, county

Final election results as certified by the Will County Clerk’s Office:

32 of 32 Precincts Reporting

VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK MAYOR

Candidates                                                  Votes               Percent

Jacqueline L. Traynere (BUP)                     6,165              49.57%

Roger C. Claar (BFP)                                 6,273              50.43%

VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK CLERK

Candidates                                                   Votes   Percent

Jaime J. Olson (BUP)                                   6,118  49.96%

Carol S. Penning (BFP)                              6,127  50.04%

VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK TRUSTEE (VOTE FOR 3)

Candidates                                                  Votes   Percent

Robert M. Jaskiewicz (BUP)                       5,588  16.72%

Terri L. Ransom (BUP)                             5,589  16.73%         

Mary Helen Reyna De Parsons (BUP)       5,306  15.88%

Michael T. Lawler (BFP)                           5,758  17.23%         

Sheldon L. Watts (BFP)                              5,460  16.34%

Maria A. Zarate (BFP)                               5,713  17.10%

Statistics for the April 4 Consolidated Election

Will County Clerk Nancy Schultz Voots would like to thank Will County for voting in the April 4 Consolidated Election.  Below are the statistics for this Election:

Total Registered Voters                                            419,882

Total Ballots Cast                                                       76,382

Total Vote by Mail Ballots Cast/Returned                      5,408

Total Early Voting Ballots Cast/Returned                        8,819

 Total Polling Place Ballots Cast/Returned                      60,812

 Total Same Day Registrations taken on Election Day          338

Voter Turnout                                                                     18.19%

For Election Results visit www.thewillcountyclerk.com. The next election in Will County is March 20, 2018, the Gubernatorial General Primary.



