Will County Clerk posts final election numbers for Bolingbrook, county

Final election results as certified by the Will County Clerk’s Office:

32 of 32 Precincts Reporting

VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK MAYOR

Candidates Votes Percent

Jacqueline L. Traynere (BUP) 6,165 49.57%

Roger C. Claar (BFP) 6,273 50.43%

VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK CLERK

Candidates Votes Percent

Jaime J. Olson (BUP) 6,118 49.96%

Carol S. Penning (BFP) 6,127 50.04%

VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK TRUSTEE (VOTE FOR 3)

Candidates Votes Percent

Robert M. Jaskiewicz (BUP) 5,588 16.72%

Terri L. Ransom (BUP) 5,589 16.73%

Mary Helen Reyna De Parsons (BUP) 5,306 15.88%

Michael T. Lawler (BFP) 5,758 17.23%

Sheldon L. Watts (BFP) 5,460 16.34%

Maria A. Zarate (BFP) 5,713 17.10%

Statistics for the April 4 Consolidated Election

Will County Clerk Nancy Schultz Voots would like to thank Will County for voting in the April 4 Consolidated Election. Below are the statistics for this Election:

Total Registered Voters 419,882

Total Ballots Cast 76,382

Total Vote by Mail Ballots Cast/Returned 5,408

Total Early Voting Ballots Cast/Returned 8,819

Total Polling Place Ballots Cast/Returned 60,812

Total Same Day Registrations taken on Election Day 338

Voter Turnout 18.19%

For Election Results visit www.thewillcountyclerk.com. The next election in Will County is March 20, 2018, the Gubernatorial General Primary.