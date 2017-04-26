Will County Clerk posts final election numbers for Bolingbrook, county

Final election results as certified by the Will County Clerk’s Office:
32 of 32 Precincts Reporting
VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK MAYOR
Candidates Votes Percent
Jacqueline L. Traynere (BUP) 6,165 49.57%
Roger C. Claar (BFP) 6,273 50.43%
VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK CLERK
Candidates Votes Percent
Jaime J. Olson (BUP) 6,118 49.96%
Carol S. Penning (BFP) 6,127 50.04%
VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK TRUSTEE (VOTE FOR 3)
Candidates Votes Percent
Robert M. Jaskiewicz (BUP) 5,588 16.72%
Terri L. Ransom (BUP) 5,589 16.73%
Mary Helen Reyna De Parsons (BUP) 5,306 15.88%
Michael T. Lawler (BFP) 5,758 17.23%
Sheldon L. Watts (BFP) 5,460 16.34%
Maria A. Zarate (BFP) 5,713 17.10%
Statistics for the April 4 Consolidated Election
Will County Clerk Nancy Schultz Voots would like to thank Will County for voting in the April 4 Consolidated Election. Below are the statistics for this Election:
Total Registered Voters 419,882
Total Ballots Cast 76,382
Total Vote by Mail Ballots Cast/Returned 5,408
Total Early Voting Ballots Cast/Returned 8,819
Total Polling Place Ballots Cast/Returned 60,812
Total Same Day Registrations taken on Election Day 338
Voter Turnout 18.19%
For Election Results visit www.thewillcountyclerk.com. The next election in Will County is March 20, 2018, the Gubernatorial General Primary.