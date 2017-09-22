Will County Mobile Workforce Center announces October schedule

The Will County Mobile Workforce Center will be making several stops in October to communities around the county. The mobile center offers state of the art computers local residents can access to help in job searches. Assistance is also available in the following areas:

Information on job openings in Will County

Resumes

Keyboarding lessons

High speed Internet access

The Will County Mobile Workforce Center’s October schedule is as follows:

Mondays

9:30 a.m.–noon, 1–3:30 p.m., Bolingbrook, Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Rd.

Tuesdays

9:30 a.m.–noon, 1–3 p.m., University Park Village Hall, 698 Burnham Dr., University Park

Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. –noon, 1– 3:30 p.m., Plainfield Public Library, 15025 N. Illinois St., Plainfield

Thursdays

9:30 a.m.–noon, 1– 3 p.m., Wilmington Public Library, 201 S. Kankakee St. Wilmington

Fridays

9:30 a.m. – noon, Frankfort Public Library, 21119 S. Pfeiffer Rd., Frankfort

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Mokena Community Public Library, 11327 W. 195th St. Mokena

Please note the Mobile Workforce Center will not be available on Monday, Oct. 9 due to the Columbus Day holiday.

The Will County Mobile Workforce Center is operated by the Will County Workforce Services Division under the office of the Will County Executive Larry Walsh.

For more information about the Mobile Workforce Center schedule, visit www.jobs4people.org.