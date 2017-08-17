Will County offering back to school shots

Most people consider August “Back to School Month.” But for many of those returning to school and their families, it may be more important to announce that August is “National Immunization Awareness Month.” And especially for kids entering kindergarten, 6th, and 9th grades; it is time to make sure their immunization records are up to date.

Lisa Carlson and Pat McCarthy of the Will County Health Department encourage everyone in need of a physical and/or immunizations to get them as soon as possible. The longer you put it off, the longer you will probably have to wait. The schools have sent out notices and posted information on line to let everyone know what the latest immunization requirements are. But as Carlson explains, the message does not always get through. “If the kids don’t bring home the notice, and the adults aren’t in the habit of checking their schools’ websites, these requirements can sneak up on them.”

All kindergarteners, 6th, and 9th graders need an updated physical on file; given by a medical doctor, nurse practitioner, or physician’s assistant.

Immunizations are required at kindergarten, 6th, and 12th grades. Kindergarteners generally need boosters of DTaP, Polio, MMR, and Varicella. Sixth graders need Tdap and Meningitis vaccines; while 12th graders need a booster of Meningitis given after reaching the age of 16. Other requirements include vision and dental exams for kindergarteners and dental exams for 2nd and 6th graders. And in addition, of course, make sure your children have all of the vaccinations they should have had prior to their school days accurately on file; such as Varicella, MMR, and Hepatitis B.

Through August 18, the Will County Health Department Immunization Clinic in Joliet was operating extended hours. After August 18, the hours of the Will County Health Department Immunization Clinic returns to the normal schedule of Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays 8 to 11:30 a.m.; Tuesdays 1 to 4 p.m., and Wednesdays 1 to 6 p.m.. The Immunization Clinic is closed on the 4th Friday of each month.

Please remember that all children under 18 must be accompanied by their parent/documented legal guardian, or with an adult who has a note from the parent giving authorization for the adult to accompany their child for immunizations at the Will County Health Department.

In addition, both McCarthy and Carlson want to remind everyone that you must bring your child’s complete shots record and insurance cards with you to the Immunization Clinic.

If you ask the Health Department to look up your shots record, your service will be delayed. McCarthy pointed out that you cannot assume the Health Department will have your student’s shots record at their fingertips. “Not every doctor’s office enters information into the site that we use, so you need to bring your shots record with you.”

If the immunizations and physical requirements are not complete, schools, by law, should exclude students until they have the needed health requirements. Some school districts exclude on the first day of school, while others wait until around October 15. Either way, it is important to get the needed physicals and immunizations so your children can go to school.

And of course, we must not forget the importance of getting started on the right foot from the moment your child is born. It is best to have a consistent medical provider or pediatrician who follows the standards for “well child checks.” Those check-ups are usually scheduled for 1-2 weeks, two, four, six, nine, 12 and 18 months; and then ages two, three, and four. Immunizations are needed at the same time as many of the “well child checks.”

During those visits, it is important to bring your shots record each time in case a shot may have been missed along the way. For example, maybe a shot was scheduled at an appointment but the baby was under the weather that day, and somehow it was never rescheduled

