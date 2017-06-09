Will County schools would gain under new school funding formula

High-poverty school districts, shortchanged for decades under Illinois’ worst-in-the-nation education funding formula, could see a significant influx of funding to level the playing field with wealthier suburban districts under a landmark school funding reform measure that recently passed in both houses of the legislature.
“Fair funding for K-12 schools would be a huge step forward for Illinois,” said State Sen. Pat McGuire. “There’s been support for this in Will County ever since The Herald-News and I presented standing-room-only town hall meetings on school funding reform in 2004. Senate Bill 1 means kids would have an equal chance to succeed based on their effort rather than being shortchanged from the start because of their zip code. I urge Gov. Rauner to sign this measure into law as soon as he receives it.”
Senate Bill 1 received support from thousands of school administrators, superintendents, principals, educators, taxpayers and advocates for fair school funding. It would be the first adjustment to the state’s school funding formula in more than 20 years. Currently Illinois labors under a system considered one of the worst in the nation because of its disproportionate reliance on local property wealth.
An analysis of Illinois State Board of Education figures this week by Funding Illinois’ Future – a coalition that advocates for school funding reform – shows potential funding increases for local school districts under Senate Bill 1. Factors such as a school district’s numbers of students with disabilities, English language learners and low-income students figure into the funding model.
The legislation also provides extra support for the neediest districts and offers property tax relief. Under the legislation, no school district would receive less funding under Senate Bill 1 than they have received under Illinois’ current school funding formula.
The estimated overall gain some area school districts would experience under the Funding Illinois’ Future analysis of SB1 based on FY17 funding levels:
- Chaney-Monge School District 88: $248,024
- Channahon School District 17: $1,452
- Elwood School District 203: $16,451
- Fairmont School District 89: $30,995
- Joliet School District 86: $8,771,220
- Joliet Township High School District 204: $1,647,796
- Laraway School District 70c: $628
- Lockport School District 91: $22,208
- Lockport Township High School District 205: $98,640
- Rockdale School District 84: $420
- Taft School District 90: $92,870
- Union School District 81: $144
- Valley View Community Unit School District 365u: $1,605,368
- Will County School District 92: $1,954
- Woodridge School District 68: $90,416
Data based on figures from Illinois State Board of Education, Illinois Department of Human Services, and Advance Illinois. Model assumes a $200 million Property Tax Relief Fund. Numbers reflect an FY17 simulation.