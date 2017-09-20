Will County Sheriff’s Office participating in national Child Safety Seat Week

Did you know that the most common mistakes made when installing a child’s car seat can also be the most deadly? Did you know that, in 2015, 214 children died in the United States from not being buckled up during a traffic accident?

Saturday, September 23, is the perfect time to get your car seat checked by an expert! Four Will County locations have been designated for parents and caregivers to participate in this year’s Child Passenger Safety Week campaign. Will County Sheriff’s Office, along with other local police agencies, will be on hand to answer questions, make sure your child is buckled in the correct seat for their age and size, and to double check that your child’s seat is properly installed.

Please join us Sept. 23 and be confident that your child is buckled up safely and securely.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Babies-R-Us, 994 Brookforest Avenue, Shorewood

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Joliet Slammers Stadium, 111 E. Jefferson Street, Joliet

12 p.m.-4 p.m.: Lockport Police Department, 1212 S. Farrell Road, Lockport

9 a.m.-11 a.m.: Minooka Fire Department, 7901 E. Minooka Road, Minooka

For more information go to www.buckleupillinois.org.

The “Don’t Leap Too Soon, Take your Car Seat to the Limit” campaign is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Transportation, AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.