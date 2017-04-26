Will County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Joliet Township toddler

A 1-year-old girl who had been playing with a group of children was reported missing April 25 in Joliet, according to police.

Semaj Crosby was least seen in the area of Luana Road and Richards Street Tuesday afternoon, according to the Will County sheriff’s office. A relative who had been repairing a vehicle discovered the girl was missing after checking up on her.

She was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, with the image of a cat’s face, and jeans. She was not wearing shoes. Her hair was in ponytails with white beads.

The girl’s mother pleaded for anyone with information about her toddler’s whereabouts to come forward.

ABC 7-Chicago reports that search teams were setting up this morning near a pond close to where Semaj was last seen.