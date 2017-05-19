Willowbrook man charged in hit-and-run that killed Westmont man

DuPage County Sheriff’s office announced the arrest and charging of a suspect in a fatal hit and run crash in Wilowbrook that killed a Westmont man and injured four others.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a rollover vehicle crash on Route 83 and Mockingbird Lane at approximately 11:40 p.m. May 17. Upon their arrival, deputies found a total of five victims from a Nissan Rogue. Four of the victims were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, however one passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was deceased at the scene.

The deceased was identified as Abin Mathew, twenty-six, of Westmont. The Sheriff’s Office offers their condolences to the Mathew family for their loss.

The suspect in the crash was identified by investigators as Marlon K. Myles, 19, of Willowbrook. It is alleged that Myles was operating his 1999 Buick eastbound on Mockingbird Lane. Myles proceeded to attempt to cross over Route 83, failing to yield while turning left, and then striking the victim vehicle that was traveling southbound on Route 83. It is further alleged that Myles left the scene of the crash without stopping to render aid.

Myles has been charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, a class 1 felony. Toxicology results are pending and it is possible Myles may face additional charges when those tests are completed. Myles will appear in bond court at the DuPage County Courthouse tomorrow morning at 8:00.