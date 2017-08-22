Woodridge District 68 briefs

New app

District 68 added one last thing to your school supplies list. Don’t worry, it’s free. The official Woodridge 68 district app is up and ready for download. It is customizable and fully integrated. Download to your Android™ or Apple® device today.

Peachjar virtual backpack

Woodridge 68 delivers school information and approved flyers from community organizations electronically through Peachjar. Eflyers will be emailed directly to parents. If we have your email address, then no action is required on your part. If you have not provided your email address, please do so in Skyward Family Access to avoid missing important information. Additionally, you can view these eflyers by clicking the Peachjar button on your school’s website or district app. We’ve saved 231.6 trees so far.

Navigating the new website

Dist. 68 launched the new website last month and continue to make improvements and adjustments. Over the next few editions of E-Update: 68 we’ll include some quick tips and tricks to help you become familiar with the new site. This month’s tips:

To log in to Skyward Family Access or register your child for school, use the popular links buttons just below the main photo. The register and sign in buttons on the upper right are for the website (not Skyward).

The buttons on the right of the main photo are for search, translation, and social media. Hover over them for pop out menus. These are found under the menu on a mobile device.

Family Math Night

You’ve been to Family Reading Night…now join the fun for Family Math Night! Open to all families grades K-5. Looking for simple and effective ways to help your kids outside the classroom? Come join us! Learn, play, and enjoy fun new games you can do with your kids that will improve their math skills. Fluency starts at home. Mark your calendar now for Tuesday, October 17 from 6-7p.m. at Jefferson.