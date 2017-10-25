Woodridge Police Blotter: Sept. 22-Oct. 18

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Woodridge police department. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SEPTEMBER 22

Cheyann Klus, 22, of Downers Grove was charged at 9:08 p.m., with obstructing identification and illegal transportation of alcohol and Gabriel Settecase, 31, of Chicago was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the 6500 block of Woodward Avenue.

SEPTEMBER 23

Terence Smith, 29, of Bolingbrook, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol at 2:18 a.m., in the 8000 block of Woodward Avenue.

SEPTEMBER 24

Jesus Salazar, 24, of Villa Park, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting a police officer and endangering the life or health of a child at 4:21 a.m., on Hobson Road at Route 53.

Zina Young, 53, of Joliet, was charged with retail theft at 4:29 p.m., after she was observed by store personnel of taking $30.86 worth of merchandise without making payment at Goodwill, 8615 Woodward Avenue.

Rosa Lopez, 36, of Bolingbrook, was charged with retail theft at 5:41 p.m., after she was observed by store personnel of taking $42 worth of merchandise without making payment at Kohl’s, 1001 W. 75th Street.

OCTOBER 13

Quanita Gray, 45, and Lori Hicks, 55, both of Joliet, were each charged with retail theft at 7:26 p.m., after being observed by store personnel leaving Kohl’s, 1001 75th Street, with stolen merchandise.

OCTOBER 18

Fouzia Lechgueur, 57, of Bolingbrook was charged with retail theft at 10:54 a.m., after being observed by store personnel leaving Goodwill, 8615 Woodward Avenue, with stolen merchandise.