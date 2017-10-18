Woodridge Rotary donates proceeds from 2nd Annual Rockin’ the Cause

The Woodridge Rotary Club held their 2nd Annual Rockin’ the Cause fundraising event on September 24t at Shanahan’s Food & Spirits 1999 West 75th Street, Woodridge. A check for over $10,000 was presented to benefit the Almost Home Kids Respite Care Program on October 10 at Shanahan’s. Ten local bands donated their time and talent for this event.

The Woodridge Rotary Club has donated to both international and local humanitarian causes. Rotary members are continually supportive of Rotary International District 6450 projects and Rotary International’s goal to eradicate polio in the world.

The Woodridge Rotary Club meets weekly at noon at Seven Bridges Golf Club, one Mulligan Drive in Woodridge. The second Tuesday of every month the Woodridge Rotary Club meets at Shanahan’s. The Woodridge Rotary Club consists of local area men and women of diverse backgrounds whose personal commitment to service ranges from support of local youth programs to assistance for the poor and sick across the globe. For more information, visit www.woodridgerotary.org The International Rotary motto is “Service Above Self.”

It’s the club’s hope that you will support future efforts to make a difference in the community and abroad to improve the quality of life for those in need.