Woodridge School District 68 recognizes retirees, years of service

Woodridge School District 68 recognizes and honors those who will be retiring at the end of this school year, each having contributed to the district in so many different and positive ways. These retirees represent a combined total of 630 years of service to Woodridge School District 68:

Dr. Cathy Skinner, Superintendent of School, John Erickson, Director of Buildings & Grounds,Barbara Erber, Business Office Secretary,Coleen Kennedy, Board Secretary and Assistant to the Superintendent,Tammy Sanders-Kjos, Bilingual Resource Teacher, Edgewood,Susan Staudt, Art Teacher, Edgewood and Goodrich,Cindy Badtke, School Secretary, Goodrich,Linda Costigan, Speech Language Pathologist, Goodrich,Debra Gray, Teaching Assistant, Goodrich,Mary Pippen, 2nd Grade Teacher, Goodrich,Margaret Ferguson, Teaching Assistant, John L. Sipley,Kimberlee Klemmer, Teaching Assistant, John L. Sipley,David McCall, Custodian, John L. Sipley,Kathryn Wuest, Teaching Assistant, John L. Sipley,Debbie Cosentino, Custodian, Meadowview,Linda Evola, Teaching Assistant, Meadowview,Donna Linowski, Teaching Assistant, Meadowview,Rosemary Turley, 2nd Grade Teacher, Meadowview,Jeanne Weaver, Teaching Assistant, c, Anthony Barker, Custodian, William F. Murphy,Ann Marie Goergen, Teaching Assistant, William F. Murphy,Mary Goetz, District Reading Specialist, William F. Murphy,Barbara Johnson, Art Teacher, William F. Murphy and Meadowview,Maureen Bailey, Physical Education Teacher, Willow Creek,Diane Chonko, Teaching Assistant, Willow Creek,Caroline Adams, LRC Clerk, Jefferson,Julia Lenhart, Language Arts Teacher, Jefferson,Glenn Mueller, Tools for Today Teacher, Jefferson,Nell Pieper, Learning Behavior Specialist, Jefferson

Special thanks to the following individuals for their dedication and continuous years of service to the district, its students, and the community.

30 Years:

Maureen Pacana, Dreama Mueller

25 Years:

James Duffy, Mary Pippen, Dawn Sayre, Karen Lawrence, Rosemary Turley, Stacey Wilkinson

20 Years:

Cindy Badtke, Carol Boots, Deborah Kaminskas, Kathryn Krapec, Deborah Loza, Jean Martinez, Renee Mindy, Michelle Pelc, Kathleen White