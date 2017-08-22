Woodridge village briefs

Water Billing Department announcing new, direct phone line

Residents in Woodridge can now call (630) 719-4909 to speak directly to one of the Village’s water billing clerks. This line is intended for residents who have inquiries regarding their water bills, requests for final reads, and to start or stop their water service.

Citizen’s Leadership Academy congratulates first graduating class

Fourteen Woodridge residents graduated from the first ever Citizen’s Leadership Academy in August. Held over six weeks, the class provided an in-depth education on many aspects of the Village, including a review of all units of local government within Woodridge, a comprehensive review of Village operations, an understanding of the relationships that exist between the citizens, Village Board, and staff, the Village’s communication and transparency efforts, and future opportunities to serve the Woodridge community. As one participant stated, “I have a much better understanding of how things work in the Village in which I live.” The program met on Tuesday nights at various locations within Woodridge. The Village plans to offer residents future opportunities to participate in the Citizen’s Leadership Academy, as this program continues to grow.

Free video production classes begin September 11

Do you have an interest in learning how to capture and produce video? This class is for you! Starting in September, the Village will be hosting a training class on the basics of video production. Participants will learn about script writing, camera techniques, capturing audio, using graphics, editing and final video production. Classes take place at the Woodridge Village Hall, 5 Plaza Drive, on Mondays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. – starting September 11 and concluding September 25. All residents ages 16 and up are welcome to attend. The class will be taught by Jeff Fisher, manager of Studio 300 in the Fountaindale Library in Bolingbrook. The class is offered at no cost to Woodridge residents. The class size is limited and it will be filled on a first come, first serve basis, so RSVP now! To register, please e-mail Jack Knight or call (630) 719-4712. Registrations will be accepted until noon Friday, September 1.

DuPage County seeking resident input on 2018 Budget Plan

The annual DuPage County budget survey is available for input. Resident opinions provide crucial input as DuPage County drafts the Fiscal Year 2018 budget plan, which will be introduced at the Sept. 26 County Board meeting. This is a great opportunity to share your thoughts and tell us which programs and services are important to you! You can take the budget survey online. Additional information can be found online about the programs and services offered by DuPage County.

Centerpointe Shopping Center update

Centerpointe Shopping Center is located at 75th Street and Woodward Avenue. With the recent vacancies of Sam’s Club and JC Penney, Village staff is working closely with the shopping center owners to pursue new retailers for the center. Because many residents have expressed a desire to see additional grocery store opportunities in the community, staff contacted over 20 grocery stores to promote the site, as well as several other retailers looking in the Chicagoland area. These efforts serve to bring residents more shopping opportunities as well as bring additional sales tax dollars into the community.

Zoning for Centerpointe is designated for commercial uses and does not permit residential development. Individuals with questions about this shopping center or the Village’s economic development efforts can contact Village staff at (630) 719-4750.

Kiwanis Peanut Days

The Kiwanis Club of Downers Grove invites you to help the community through the purchase of peanuts or gummy bears through September 16. Donations will be used to directly fund Kiwanis service projects, with 100 pecent of profits being returned to the community. Donors also have the option sending a case of peanuts to support our troops.