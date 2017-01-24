Zonta Club of Joliet to honor young women in public affairs

Applications for the 2017 Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) Award are now available from the Zonta Club of Joliet by contacting: Dr. Cheryl McCarthy or downloading an application from http://jolietzonta.org/scholarships/.

The goal of the Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) Award Program is to encourage more young women to participate in public affairs by recognizing a young woman’s commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the empowerment of women.

Applicants are asked to reflect on their voluntary commitment to their school and to their community and the problems limiting the empowerment of women in their own country and worldwide. The Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs Award Program looks to the young women of today for the leaders of tomorrow.

Applications are due to: Dr. Cheryl McCarthy by February 22. Applicants of age 16-19 on 1st April each year, living in a Zonta district/region, or a citizen of a Zonta country at the time of application are eligible to apply. Z and Golden Z club members are also eligible to apply. Classified members and employees of Zonta International and Zonta International Foundation, and their family members, are not eligible to apply for the Awards.

The Zonta Club of Joliet which was established in 1973 has been dedicated to improving the lives of women locally and globally through service, advocacy, and fundraising.