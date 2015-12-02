‘Magic’ club offers fun, social learning environment

Submitted Photo Timber Ridge Middle School students play ‘Magic: The Gathering’ after school. Sixth grade social studies teacher Christopher Daniele started the Magic Gaming Club about five years ago. Daniele said he has seen students’ math, science and social skills improve thanks to the club.

It’s Thursday afternoon and Christopher Daniele is moving around a dozen tables filled with kids hunched over rifling through playing cards.

The Timber Ridge Middle School sixth grade social studies teacher sorts the cards with students and answers questions such as “Who takes the hit if I sacrifice two lambs?”

This scene is heaven for Daniele and the approximately 30 sixth, seventh and eighth graders who meet Thursdays for the school’s gaming club. The club focuses on playing the strategy card game “Magic: The Gathering.”

The game features dueling wizards conjuring up fantasy and mythical creatures like dragons, vampires and zombies to battle the opponent.

Daniele started the club five years ago and membership stands at about 60 students.

While the club offers a place for students to have fun, Daniele said there also are educational and social aspects to playing the game.

Some of the Magic card decks are set in different historical periods and can include creatures from Greek mythology.

The club is a place for like-minded kids to be free to act and play, Daniele said.

Players also must talk to each other face-to-face, giving the students a chance to practice and improve their social skills.

Daniele said he has seen students grow socially and as Magic players through the years.

Timber Ridge eighth grader Jonah Frosch joined the club after a friend invited him in sixth grade. The 13-year-old said he’s made many new friends thanks to the club.

During each meeting, Daniele raffles sealed card packs, storage boxes or card collections. Most of the items are donated by Daniele’s friend Scott Klabacha.

Klabacha, who has played in tournaments with Daniele, was impressed with the size of the gaming club and wanted to give back to the club.

The club also plays in tournaments. Some are hosted by the Wandering Dragon Game Shoppe in downtown Plainfield.

The shop owners, Kevin and Laura, run the tournament and allow the club to use the shop’s event room for free.